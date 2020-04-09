Cascade Disposal, a waste services company in Bend, has suspended glass pick up service until at least May 15 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No other pickups will be affected by the suspension of service. Trash, recycling and yard debris are all picked up with an automatic truck arm while glass recycling bins are picked up by hand.
Cascade Disposal offers options for glass containers. Glass can be placed in the trash, but not the recycling barrel or it can be saved until glass service resumes. It’s also permitted to drop off glass containers at Cascade Disposal on 1300 SE Wilson Ave. in Bend or at the Knott Landfill.
Drop off times at Cascade Disposal are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the landfill accepts glass between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
