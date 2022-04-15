Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has installed a new BottleDrop Express location in Bend at the Albertsons grocery store at 1800 NE Third St.
While the location does not have a reverse vending machine, it does offer BottleDrop users the opportunity to leave their blue and green bags. The Albertsons location, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. is similar to an existing BottleDrop Express located at the Fred Meyer store in Bend.
BottleDrop users can place metal, plastic and glass containers in the bags. Customers place unique QR-code bag-tag stickers on their bags, which associate the contents of those bags with the customer’s BottleDrop account. Bags are counted and credited to customer accounts within seven days.
Green bags are available for purchase at the Third Street Albertsons location, and customers can print their bag-tag stickers at the store’s BottleDrop kiosk. Bag-tag labels are also available at Newport Avenue Market.
