A Bend road rage incident involving a firearm resulted in the arrest and incarceration of a 55-year-old man on Tuesday.
The indent occurred at approximately 11:52 a.m., when the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weapons offense in the area of U.S. Highway 97 and Knott Road, according to a press release.
The reporting person said he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a red Dodge Ram truck. The driver of the Dodge reportedly displayed a pistol and possibly shot at the vehicle of the reporting person.
The Dodge was later located by a police officer and the driver, Danny Shipman Jr. of Bonanza, was pulled over. A search of Shipman’s vehicle resulted in evidence of the incident.
Shipman was booked on suspicion of multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.