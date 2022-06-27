Ian Isaacson, Bend Park & Recreation District landscape architect, takes notes Wednesday while calculating the amount of water used during each cycle of the spray-ground feature at the Alpenglow Community Park, which is not yet open to the public. Isaacson said after water has circulated though the water feature it is reclaimed and diverted to irrigate vegetation in swales in the park's main parking lot.
Bend Park and Recreation District has unveiled its newest park, the 37-acre Alpenglow Park in Southeast Bend. A celebration to mark the park’s completion will be held on July 15.
Located at 61049 SE 15th St., the park will serve one of Bend’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, an area of newly-built housing developments near Caldera High School.
The July 15 event, scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is free to enter and will include entertainment and demonstrations of the park amenities.
Alpenglow includes an open lawn area, a bouldering area, a playground, an event pavilion, off-leash areas for dogs, and 2.2 miles of multiple-use pathways. A demonstration garden is also planned for the park. The park also features a much-anticipated “sprayground,” a play area where water shoots up from the pavement.
The soft opening for the park has allowed Bend residents to explore most areas of the park, although some portions of the park have yet to open, including the playground, which is expected to open next week.
The property for the park was acquired in 2014 with funds from a 2012 voter-approved bond measure. The 37-acre parcel was purchased from the J.L. Ward family for $3.77 million.
