Shifting winds blew wildfire smoke into Bend on Monday, casting a haze over the city, reducing visibility and pushing the air quality to unhealthy levels.
When the wind shifted Monday afternoon, it pushed the smoke from fires burning north of Bend into the city, said Sam McKenzie, assistant center manager for operations and incident attack at the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
The smoke came from the Lionshead Fire burning on the Warm Springs reservation and others farther north, he said.
Last week, smoke came up the Cascades from California, he said. On Monday, smoke from the Lionshead Fire and others was pushed down into Central Oregon.
As of Monday evening, the Lionshead Fire had burned 18,600 acres and was only 31% contained.
At Bend Municipal Airport, visibility was 1.25 miles Monday evening, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality rated the air quality as unhealthy in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Sisters. In Redmond, the air quality was rated unhealthy for sensitive groups.
