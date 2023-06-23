Summer road construction is in full swing. For more details, check weekly with the city of Bend on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic.
Street Preservation — Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below.
- NE Butler Market Road between NE Fourth Street and NE Eighth Street, June 19 - 27
- OB Riley Road between Business 97 and Mathers Drive, June 22 – July 10
- NE 27th Street between NE Neff Road and NE Butler Market Road, June 29 – July 17
Additionally, slurry work is set to begin this week. Various neighborhoods and streets around town will have daytime closures with local access only. Visit the Street Preservation webpage to see if your street will be affected.
- OB Riley between Cooley Road and NW Brownrigg Lane for asphalt restoration, single lane closure with flagging, June 26 - June 27
Ongoing Closures:
- Wilson Corridor Improvements Project — Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.
- Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins May 15, 2023.
- Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the city of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website.
- Second Street between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue: Local access only with flaggers regulating traffic.
- Vicksburg Avenue between Awbrey Road and First Street: Local access only with flaggers regulating traffic.
- Neff & Purcell Improvement Project — The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project Webpage.
- Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023.
- NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, began June 21,2023.
- Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20, 2023.
- Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began Jun 20, 2023
- SW Cleveland Avenue between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26
- NW Crossing Farmers Market — special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below).
- NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle)
- NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street
- NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street
- Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023
- Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project — This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage.
- Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road
- Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road
- SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive
ODOT Highway 20 Improvements — Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below.
Robal Lane signal removal at Highway 20, detour for the southbound left-turn movement at Robal Lane to Cooley Road – began May 30, 2023
Future Road Closures:
- 4th of July Pet Parade – Parade will have various road closures in and around downtown. The event will occur July 4.
- NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Franklin Ave.
- NW Riverside Boulevard between NW Wall Street and NW Galveston Avenue
- NW Galveston Avenue between NW Tumalo Avenue and NW Harmon Boulevard
- NW Harmon Boulevard between NW Galveston Avenue and NW Newport Avenue
- NW Newport Avenue between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Wall Street
- 2023 Bend Summer Festival — Event taking place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend:
- Oregon Avenue and Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Lava Road.
- Bond Street between Franklin Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.
