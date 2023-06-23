Road work

Summer road construction is in full swing. For more details, check weekly with the city of Bend on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic.

 123rf

Summer road construction is in full swing. For more details, check weekly with the city of Bend on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic.

Street Preservation — Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.