Americans who join the U.S. armed forces are given a promise. Their remains will be brought home should they fall in battle while fighting overseas.
Bend resident Derek Abbey leads one group that intends to make good on that promise.
Abbey is the chief executive officer and president of Project Recover, a nonprofit organization that scours the Earth for the remains of American service members missing in action in all wars and military conflicts since World War II.
Recovered or still lost, they are equally remembered on Veteran’s Day.
More than 80,000 American service members are considered missing in action by the Department of Defense. Around 72,000 of those MIA service members fought in World War II; another 7,000 fought in the Korean War, and nearly 1,600 fought in Vietnam.
“The numbers drive us more towards World War II missions, but we focus on where the information takes us,” said Abbey, a Bend resident for the past three years. “We are evidence and science focused so that is what drives us.”
In addition to running the nonprofit, Abbey has participated in more than 15 missions to search for the remains of service members. His next trip is to the jungles of Palau where the U.S. fought Japanese forces in pitched battles over the far-flung Pacific archipelago.
Dick Tobiason, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War vet who lives in Bend, said there are several American groups that look for MIA Americans, and Project Recover is among those doing crucial research and recovery work.
“Everyone that looks for them improves the chances of recovery,” said Tobiason, who is leading the Veterans Day parade Friday in Bend.
Project Recover relies on donations to operate. One of its biggest donors is the Friedkin Group, a privately held consortium that operates a number of businesses including Toyota distribution. Abbey believes that even though the nonprofit is run by just a few people, it’s every American’s mission to bring home service members killed in combat.
“We make a promise that we will do everything we can to return them if they fall in battle, and that promise doesn’t have an expiration date,” said Abbey. “Not everyone can take off to the jungles and waters around the world so we do that on behalf of all Americans.”
Project Recover, which began as the BentProp Project, has located, documented, and conducted the recovery of dozens of service members since it began operating nearly three decades ago. The organization has worked in more than 20 countries and territories, including Korea, Kuwait, Vietnam, Denmark, and Micronesia, among other places.
Much of the work is done with cutting-edge technology, including torpedo-shaped robotic submersibles that can dive deep underwater to search for planes and shipwrecks. Once a wreck is located, team members scuba dive to the ocean floor when possible to try and identify the plane. After amassing information about the plane, they then try to identify the crew.
Surviving families of the MIA service members and pilots are informed of the discovery. Remains and personal items are repatriated when possible. To date, Project Recover has repatriated the remains of 15 Americans that had been missing in action for decades.
Abbey’s field teams include an archaeologist, and all information is shared with the host nation. Any human remains that are found are brought to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency labs in Nebraska or Hawaii, where researchers use DNA and other methods to try and identify the MIA service members.
“Fifteen MIA cases have been closed,” said Abbey. “These service members were repatriated back to their families and received full military honors upon their return.”
For those families who have received word that their MIA relative was located, it can be a life-changing experience. That is what happened to Casey Doyle, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps whose grandfather went missing in World War II when his B-24 aircraft was shot down over Palau. Doyle said his father and grandmother spent their lives wondering about their loved one, sometimes considering the possibility that he could still be alive somewhere.
“While loved ones always hold to any hope that the MIA might be alive, it can be incredibly painful to think that the service member might choose to not come home. That idea can fester into life-altering changes,” said Doyle.
Project Recover spent years locating the crash site of the B-24 and eventually found the remains of Doyle’s grandfather.
“Although it has been more than 10 years since my grandfather was properly returned and buried next to his wife, I still find it hard to put into words my family’s and my gratitude,” said Doyle. “They literally changed the history of my family. They healed wounds that had only grown, not diminished, for my family over the many years since my grandfather disappeared.”
Even after a great discovery, the work still continues. Sites located and documented by Project Recover associated with more than 100 MIAs remain open, awaiting recovery efforts or official identification, Abbey added.
Some areas have been difficult to access due to various reasons, including challenging terrain or poor political relations with a foreign country. But where the organization does operate, it has forged strong ties with local communities.
In his conversations with people in Palau, Abbey has heard locals express gratitude for the sacrifices that Americans made in their country to free the island chain from Japanese colonial rule.
“They are proud to participate and support this mission. It allows healing to happen on their side. This mission is our mission, but as we work with the host nations it very much becomes their mission as well,” Abbey said.
For Abbey, who served in the Marine Corps for 23 years, helping to bridge these generations and connect with other countries recovering from war is just one benefit of the job. It has also been a personal experience. On his first mission, he participated in the discovery of an MIA site that turned out to be a World War II-era plane from his squadron.
“The marine aviator was from the squadron I spent time in, just generations apart,” he said. “Since then I have been hooked and committed two decades of my life to the organization.”
Missions like this one are intended to clear up the lingering questions that families with an MIA relative struggle to answer.
“They will know exactly what happened to their loved one,” said Abbey. “That is the full intention of this work, to provide answers and closure and some kind of healing for these families that have sacrificed the most.”
