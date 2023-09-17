A chunk of obsidian rock seems an unlikely item to pack when traveling from Oregon to Denmark. But for Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, it was an important memento from home that needed to find a place in her luggage.
On Monday, the Oregon representative presented the obsidian stone to Alan Leventhal, the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Levy requested that embassy staff gift the igneous rock emblematic of Central Oregon to the royal family of Denmark as a show of appreciation for the actions of King Christian X, who helped to save Danish Jews from Nazi persecution during WWII.
Levy is currently in Denmark on a working visit to learn about Danish advances in renewable energy that can be transferred to the Pacific Northwest. But before leaving home, Levy, who is Jewish, packed the stone in her bags to add a personal touch to the journey and as a show of gratitude to her Danish hosts.
The stone, slightly larger than a golf ball, was given to Levy by Jessica Hammerman, an associate professor of European and World History at Central Oregon Community College.
“I think (King Christian X) is a good example of someone who said ‘no’ and protected his Danish citizens whether they were Jewish, or gay, or whatever else the Nazis were looking for,” said Hammerman.
Stone-placing ritual
Levy handed over the obsidian to Leventhal during a roundtable at the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen related to energy and Danish technology. Her hope is that the stone can be placed on the grave of the former monarch. Placing a stone on a gravesite is a Jewish custom that symbolizes honor and respect for the deceased.
The stone-placing ritual was famously depicted in the closing scene of Stephen Speilberg’s film “Schindler’s List” when hundreds of people saved by German industrialist Oskar Schindler were filmed placing rocks on his Jerusalem gravesite.
“For me, the rock is a simple, small gesture that bears witness to those past generation’s sacrifices. If that small piece of obsidian could speak, maybe it says, we’re still here and thank you,” said Levy.
Levy said the U.S. Embassy staff in Denmark offered to communicate with the Danish royal family, and if permitted, they will deliver the stone according to Danish royal protocol.
“I told (Ambassador Leventhal) it was a gesture and it was okay if it didn’t land on the grave,” said Levy.
Before embarking on the tour, Levy learned about the history of Denmark’s monarchy and its efforts in 1943 to protect Jewish Danes from Adolph Hitler’s forced deportation to extermination camps in Eastern Europe.
“In preparation for the trip, I was chatting with some other Jewish families about the incredible bravery of the Danes in the war. They saved the vast majority of the Jewish people by helping them escape to Sweden,” said Levy, whose own Jewish ancestors emigrated to the United States from Belarus and Ukraine.
Honoring King Christian X
Historical discussions with Hammerman sparked the idea of honoring King Christian X, who objected to German deportation plans. Hammerman suggested obsidian. The stone has a characteristic black hue that she thought symbolized Jewish history as it relates to the Holocaust.
Obsidian “is so dark, the history of the Holocaust is so dark, we still feel that history in our bodies and our behavior. I feel like the darkness of obsidian is appropriate,” said Hammerman, who already had some obsidian in her home that her family had earlier collected from Glass Butte east of Bend.
Hammerman invited Levy to her home to choose a stone for the trip to Denmark. She said Levy’s gesture is a show of appreciation to the Danish people for their efforts in 1943 to save Jewish lives. She also thinks the public display of Judaism is helpful for American Jews today.
“This is a time when we are experiencing more anti-Semitism and more aggression. I feel like it’s really brave for her to come out and say, hey, I want to commemorate the actions of this person, who through his power saved people from death, imprisonment and abuse.”
Levy said the opportunity to honor the Danish sovereign was also an opening to speak with her 8-year-old daughter about moral courage and the sacrifices that people can make for others, including those they do not know.
“When all of us, regardless of faith or where we come from, make tough decisions, we often think about the people that come after us, people we’ll never meet,” she said, explaining how she framed the historical moment for her daughter. “We make hard decisions to hopefully build a world better than the one we have.”
