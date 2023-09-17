Levy in Denmark

Rep. Emerson Levy, from left, Ambassador Alan Leventhal, Washington state Sen. Joe Nguyen.

A chunk of obsidian rock seems an unlikely item to pack when traveling from Oregon to Denmark. But for Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, it was an important memento from home that needed to find a place in her luggage.

On Monday, the Oregon representative presented the obsidian stone to Alan Leventhal, the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Levy requested that embassy staff gift the igneous rock emblematic of Central Oregon to the royal family of Denmark as a show of appreciation for the actions of King Christian X, who helped to save Danish Jews from Nazi persecution during WWII.

IMG-8125.jpg

Obsidian

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019.

