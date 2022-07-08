Across the country, a shortage of lifeguards has closed thousands of public swimming pools and limited the hours of those that remain open. While Bend pools have had staffing challenges as well, a recent hiring spree has allowed the park district to resume pre-pandemic operating schedules.
Bend Park & Recreation District hired 33 lifeguards since April, bringing the total number of lifeguards to 76, according to district spokesperson Julie Brown. The current staffing numbers have been a boon for swimmers and staff.
Brown said with current staffing numbers, the district may be able to expand opening hours at Larkspur Community Pool to include Sundays, starting in the fall.
The Larkspur Community Pool opened in April 2021, in the teeth of the pandemic, and from the start had limited access due to social-distancing rules.
“We do have some concerns about the school year as many of our young staff are not able to work the hours necessary to staff the facilities for all hours. But we are hopeful that we will not need to limit hours this year,” said Brown.
Applications for lifeguard jobs in Bend started to increase in March after pay rose to more than $17 an hour. A year ago, the district struggled to find lifeguards, which limited pool hours and restricted the number of participants for some swim activities.
But the hiring spree at Larkspur and Juniper pools remains an anomaly among the 309,000 public swimming pools in the U.S., which have struggled to stay open in a world of chronic worker shortages. Once a highly sought-after summer job for teens, pools simply cannot find enough applicants interested in lifeguard jobs.
Nationwide, an estimated one-third of U.S. pools have closed since the start of the pandemic due to a lack of staff, according to Bernard J. Fisher II, the American Lifeguard Association’s director of health and safety. Many of the pools that have managed to stay open have been forced to scale back their opening hours, sometimes to just three hours a day, he added.
“It’s bad, the worst we have ever seen it,” Fisher told The Bulletin in a phone interview. “We fear it’s going to get worse in August.”
There are multiple reasons for the shortage of lifeguards, said Fisher. One problem is related to a shortage of cultural visas that are typically given to young people from Eastern Europe to spend the summer in the U.S. working as lifeguards. COVID impacted those types of visas because embassies and consulates are slow to fully reopen and do not have the capacity to issue visas at pre-pandemic rates. Most of the visa applicants for lifeguard jobs came from Russia and Ukraine, said Fisher.
“The program will be slow to regain the momentum it once had, plus the war is going on,” said Fisher.
Another pandemic-related problem is that many existing lifeguards were unable to recertify their credentials during the past two years. Close to 1 million people have dropped out of the lifeguard system nationwide, said Fisher.
Lifeguard jobs are still available with the Bend park district. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and be able to pass a swim test.
Fisher said he encourages ex-military retirees to train as lifeguards to help fill the gaps, especially with the lack of Eastern Europeans lifeguarding in the U.S.
“We shouldn’t be hoping for the Russians to come and save us,” said Fisher. “I think (retirees) would be great candidates. We need to start thinking outside the box.”
