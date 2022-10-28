Bend Police seek help ID’ing hit-and-run driver
Bend Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run accident that put a 76-year-old man in the hospital Thursday night with life-threatening injuries.
At 9:31 p.m. Thursday, police were called about an injured man at roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street, the Bend Police Department said in a news release Friday.
Police found the man was hit by a vehicle and severely injured.
Bend Fire & Rescue transported the man to St. Charles Bend, where he remains in critical condition.
Police are asking for help in identifying the driver, described as a white man between 40 and 60 years old, 180 pounds and between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-feet tall with a medium build, brown hair and a scruffy brown beard, the release said.
The driver was driving a larger, dark colored vehicle, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was described as being clean, shiny and possibly a 2008 to 2012 model.
Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to call the Bend Police
Department’s nonemergency number at 541-693-6911.
— Bulletin staff report
When is the city going to be held accountable for unsafe infrastructure? Sure a roundabout is better than a traffic light but we are building them to move cars quick and at high capacity as opposed to optimizing pedestrian and bike safety. Sadly this is one of the better ones in town, all the new ones are designed like highways.
How is a roundabout the reason why a driver hits a pedestrian and flees rather than stopping to help the injured person? Just curious as to your logic here. Roundabouts don't make people drive faster.
