The Bend Pet Parade, usually held on July 4, has been canceled for the second year in a row.
The Bend Park & Recreation District, which organizes the parade, said it is not feasible to provide a safe and enjoyable community event due its size. The Old-Fashioned Festival held in Drake Park after the parade has also been canceled.
The district says the event typically sees 6,000 to 8,000 participants and spectators. Managing a large event in early July would post challenges, according to a release from the district on Monday.
The Pet Parade is an Oregon Heritage Event dating back to 1932. Before the current pandemic’s back-to-back cancellations, the only other year the parade did not take place was 1943, during World War II.
