Bend Park & Recreation District is gearing up for a busy summer season and has started hiring for multiple positions, including lifeguards, swim instructors, and activity leaders. In order to fill spots, the district is hosting a hiring event Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the district’s main office at 799 SW Columbia St. in Bend. Attendees can learn about opportunities within the district, complete applications, and participate in onsite interviews.
On-the-spot job offers will be made to some participants. All interviewed applicants will receive a free recreation center one-visit pass, good for swimming, fitness classes, or skating.
Job openings include part-time lifeguards, part-time swim instructors, full-time youth recreation leaders, full-time landscapers, and part-time youth sports officials.
