Park and Rec Closures (copy)
Buy Now

A lifeguard works a shift as several swimmers take part in lessons at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Bend Park & Recreation District is gearing up for a busy summer season and has started hiring for multiple positions, including lifeguards, swim instructors, and activity leaders. In order to fill spots, the district is hosting a hiring event Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the district’s main office at 799 SW Columbia St. in Bend. Attendees can learn about opportunities within the district, complete applications, and participate in onsite interviews.

On-the-spot job offers will be made to some participants. All interviewed applicants will receive a free recreation center one-visit pass, good for swimming, fitness classes, or skating.

Job openings include part-time lifeguards, part-time swim instructors, full-time youth recreation leaders, full-time landscapers, and part-time youth sports officials.

Attendees are encouraged to sign up for the event at bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.