goat scaping

The Bend Park & Recreation District recently used Boer goats to eliminate weeds in the northern end of the 39-acre Alpenglow Park.

 Bend Park & Recreation District

Landscaping the parks in Bend can seem like a monumental task. But instead of employing more workers and buying more equipment, the Bend Park & Recreation District is experimenting with an alternative solution: goats.

Earlier this month the district hired a Terrebonne-based goat herder to bring his flock to Bend to eliminate weeds in the northern end of the 39-acre Alpenglow Park.

