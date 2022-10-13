Landscaping the parks in Bend can seem like a monumental task. But instead of employing more workers and buying more equipment, the Bend Park & Recreation District is experimenting with an alternative solution: goats.
Earlier this month the district hired a Terrebonne-based goat herder to bring his flock to Bend to eliminate weeds in the northern end of the 39-acre Alpenglow Park.
“It was successful, and the goats did a great job reducing the weeds in the targeted portion of the park,” said Julie Brown, a spokesperson for the district.
A smaller herd of goats was also used to clear weeds earlier this month at Skyline park. These were the first such “goatscaping” projects used by the park district. The district will assess the results of these projects and determine if goatscaping might be useful in other locations.
“This was a pilot project to add goats to our integrated pest management program that also includes hand-pulling, chemical treatment, and prioritizing native grasses and plants,” said Brown.
The Boer goats, a breed originally from South Africa, were used to target areas that are not landscaped and where native plants are not growing. They grazed on kochia, Russian thistle, spotted knapweed, flixweed, and tumble mustard.
A goat herder remained on-site during the entirety of the process to watch over the goats. An electric fence also was erected around the targeted area to prevent the animals from wandering off into nontargeted areas.
The rental cost, including the goats, fencing, and monitoring, was $3,200, according to the district website.
Brown said there was little concern that the seeds from the weeds that were ingested by the goats would spread to other areas after digestion. She cites a study published by the University of Minnesota that showed how the seeds aren’t able to sprout after being eaten.
“When a goat eats seeds from a weed, its saliva contains an enzyme that neutralizes several seed types,” according to the study. “After the material passes through the goat and is excreted, the seeds are no longer viable to grow back.”
The district is now planning treatments over the next three years to restore the area in Alpenglow Park that was cleared by the goats.
“Once the noxious weed seedbed is controlled, we will spread native seed to stabilize the site,” said Brown. “We are still experimenting with ways to control noxious weeds and this is one approach.”
