In anticipation of a busy summer season, the Bend Park & Recreation District plans to open registration for its summer recreation programs on April 20.
Summer programs begin mid-June and run into September. Options include youth and adult activities, summer camp and child care, arts, fitness, swimming, sports and outdoor recreation.
Activity options will be similar to pre-pandemic programs with some capacity changes to stay in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Program descriptions and schedules will be available for preview the week prior to registration opening. A digital summer camp finder and “Playlist” tool will support registration as the printed playbook guide won’t be available.
Spring programs from March through early June are open for registration now at register.bendparksandrec.org or by phone at 541-389-7275.
