The Bend Park & Recreation District has announced two open positions on its board and three open spots on its budget committee.
The open board positions come as directors Jason Kropf and Ariel Mendez both announced their intent to leave the board at the end of the year.
The board of directors plans to make appointments at a public meeting on Jan. 3 to fill the vacancies. An interview or short presentation to the board may be required. The term of the appointment will end July 18 as both seats will be up for election in May 2023.
Mendez said his decision to resign was based on balancing family and teaching obligations at Oregon State University-Cascades with his newly-elected position on the Bend city council. Kropf is similarly time-constrained with his recent reelection as a state representative.
Two openings on the budget committee have three-year terms and one has a one-year commitment. All positions are voluntary with no monetary compensation.
Application deadline for the positions is Dec. 6. Materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or any preferred language by email to sheilar@bendparksandrec.org or by mail to 799 SW Columbia St., Bend OR 97702. Application details can be found on the BPRD website, bendparksandrec.org, under the “about” tab. Applicants can submit for one or both opportunities.
