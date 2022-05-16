00220_bul_loc_kidsinc CMYK

Children participate in an arts and craft activity at Pine Ridge Elementary School during the Kids Inc. after-school program.

 DEAN GUERNSEY/Bulletin file photo

Staffing shortages for the after-school Kids Inc. program have prompted the Bend Park & Recreation District to announce employment and scholarship opportunities for local college students.

Scholarships of $1,750 per academic quarter are available to students attending Central Oregon Community College or Oregon State University-Cascades. Students must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours per term to qualify. A total of $5,250 is available per student if they work multiple terms.

Students will be hired and paid as youth recreation leaders for the school year of five shifts per week for approximately 20 hours per week. The scholarships are on top of the hourly pay, which currently starts at more than $18 per hour. Scholarships begin in the fall 2022 quarter. 

The park district has scholarships available for 12 COCC students and 12 OSU-Cascades students. Applications can be made through the district's website. From the home page click on "happenings."

Bend-La Pine high school juniors and seniors are also eligible to participate as Kids Inc. paid interns. Interns can receive $17 per hour and school credit. Information is available at area high school college and career centers.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

