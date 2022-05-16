Staffing shortages for the after-school Kids Inc. program have prompted the Bend Park & Recreation District to announce employment and scholarship opportunities for local college students.
Scholarships of $1,750 per academic quarter are available to students attending Central Oregon Community College or Oregon State University-Cascades. Students must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours per term to qualify. A total of $5,250 is available per student if they work multiple terms.
Students will be hired and paid as youth recreation leaders for the school year of five shifts per week for approximately 20 hours per week. The scholarships are on top of the hourly pay, which currently starts at more than $18 per hour. Scholarships begin in the fall 2022 quarter.
The park district has scholarships available for 12 COCC students and 12 OSU-Cascades students. Applications can be made through the district's website. From the home page click on "happenings."
Bend-La Pine high school juniors and seniors are also eligible to participate as Kids Inc. paid interns. Interns can receive $17 per hour and school credit. Information is available at area high school college and career centers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.