Bend Park & Recreation has revealed a plan to develop a new park in the southern part of the city. The park is intended to fill a goal of the district to have a park within half a mile of every home in Bend.
Details of the still undeveloped Little Fawn Park were discussed at a recent district board meeting. The board approved a preferred conceptual park design, which was developed by using feedback received from the district’s public outreach process.
Opportunities and constraints of the site were also factored into the design, along with the park board’s design standards for neighborhood parks.
The 3.4-acre park will be situated where Parrell Road intersects with Hawes Lane, adjacent to the Bend Golf Club. The sixth hole green on the golf course will be located near the edge of the park, as will the tee box for the seventh hole.
The name “Little Fawn” was chosen because groups of deer are frequently spotted in this area of Bend. The property was purchased by the park district in 2019.
The surrounding neighborhood was identified as underserved due to the lack of a public park in the area. Neighborhood meetings, online surveys, and online comment forums were hosted to guide the conceptual plan for the park.
Jim Christo, acting chair of the Southeast Bend Neighborhood Association, said he is looking forward to riding his bike to the park and seeing local residents gathered there. He notes that prior to the recent opening of Alpenglow Park the area was a virtual park desert.
“Residents had to drive to parks in other parts of town for amenities like fenced dog runs,” he said. “I think both parks (Alpenglow and Little Fawn) for our area were long overdue and definitely needed for the residents of our area.”
Proposed features for the $2.37 million park include a shaded open lawn, picnic area, play area, sport court and a paved loop path.
Designers of the park, which is planned to open in the spring of 2024, will also take steps to prevent errant golf balls from entering the park. This includes a combination of six and 10-foot chain link fencing near the park.
Pedestrian crossings and sidewalks near the park will also be upgraded to improve safety for those crossing Parrell Road and other nearby roads. An eight-stall parking lot, including one ADA space, is also part of the preferred design concept.
Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with Bend Park & Recreation District, described the proposed playground package at the park as featuring classic activities, including belt swings, a hillside slide, balancing balls, and a tot swing.
“The folks in this neighborhood liked the old school equipment so it’s a cool opportunity,” he said.
Some parts of the park will remain undeveloped to maintain the native landscaping and topography. The site includes ponderosa, juniper trees, and rocky outcrops.
“For such a small piece of property it’s fairly diverse in its landscape,” Isaacson said.
