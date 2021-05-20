The Bend Park & Recreation District has announced new guidelines for wearing masks at its parks and facilities, based on new guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
Changes, which take effect Friday, include the following:
Outdoor activities: Face coverings will not be required for outdoor activities including park district youth and adult sports programs, outdoor swimming and roller skating, and when in parks and on trails.
Indoor activities: Face coverings will no longer be required indoors if fully vaccinated and verified by staff at recreation facilities. If patrons are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination, they must wear a mask while indoors.
Patrons to facilities are asked to bring a vaccination card, a copy or digital photo will work, and staff will provide a one-time vaccine verification process to patrons with household accounts.
All indoor youth activities still require masks. Large outdoor gatherings or events reserving space on park district property may require masks.
Face coverings are no longer required for parks and trails. However, the Oregon Health Authority recommends individuals who are unvaccinated or are at higher risk for COVID-19 continue to wear a face covering when at crowded outdoor areas.
