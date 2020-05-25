Memorial Day 2020 was the first major holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic and Americans, across the country and in Bend, found ways to mark the day and respect health guidelines. In Columbia, Illinois, Jim Schroeder, a Korean War veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 581, salutes the flags from his car during the posting of the colors by the post's honor guard on Monday. Keeping socially distant, those attending stayed in their vehicles for the ceremony, listening on their radios. Schroeder served in the Army from 1953 to '55 during the Korean War.