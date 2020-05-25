Ann and Don Kelly have lived in Bend since 1971 and have enjoyed plenty of Memorial Days in Central Oregon’s largest city. But this year, it felt different.
“We usually do (have a barbecue) but that’s different this year,” said Ann Kelly, as the couple enjoyed a picnic in Drake Park.
“We wanted to come to the park instead — instead of stay home.”
Oregon’s stay-at-home order has kept the Kellys mostly indoors since mid-March, when Gov. Kate Brown closed down the state to help slow the spread of the pandemic. But the retired couple was happy to see others enjoying America’s first major holiday during the pandemic.
The streets of downtown Bend were lined with fluttering American flags on Monday for the holiday, and some diners sat at tables placed on sidewalks, eating their meals al fresco in the warm weather. Some paddled in the Deschutes River and others relaxed in the grass in parks, enjoying picnics and tossing frisbees.
There were sobering scenes too. At Troy Field, the names of soldiers who died serving in Iraq and Afghanistan were being read out loud, followed by a drumbeat, hour after hour.
“It’s more subdued this year,” said Don Kelly. “There used to be a parade in Redmond. It has been quieter, but it’s nice to see people outside.”
Don Kelly served in the Army in the 1960s and spent time in Korea as a supply sergeant. He still honors members of the military by hanging an American flag outside his home on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Fourth of July.
It has been quiet at home for the Kellys of late, who are typically swinging hammers for Habitat for Humanity this time of year. Ann Kelly has passed the time sewing masks for St. Charles Health System. The couple is looking forward to the lifting of travel restrictions so they can visit their daughters, now residents in Washington.
“Memorial Day is a day to think about the families (of the fallen soldiers). I feel for them,” said Don Kelly. “Now it’s also an important time for people to think about loved ones who have passed (from COVID-19). We are lucky and others need support.”
A couple of miles to the south, at Riverbend Park, Brandon Lucas and Taylor Johnson were preparing their kayaks to float on the Deschutes River.
“We are still not going to public places, but I don’t feel unsafe outdoors on a kayak,” said Lucas.
At a nearby spot in the grass, Summer and Matt Kronberg were picnicking with their three children, Renata, Noah and Ariana. Memorial Day is usually a time for barbecuing with relatives but plans changed this year as the family didn’t want to spend time with elder relatives out of health concerns.
“We had a barbecue last night with immediate family and talked about (Memorial Day). That people have sacrificed their lives so we can have the freedoms that we do,” said Summer Kronberg. Her husband recalled the memory of Ronald Kiehn, his grandmother’s first husband, who was killed in action on the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941.
David Staley, 33, was also at Riverbend Park, spending the day with his family and some relatives who had come in from out of town.
“We are out enjoying the sun,” said Staley, a driver for Sysco Foods. “With COVID it has been so restrictive, so we are here in the park just trying to enjoy it as well as we can.”
For the Staleys, it was a day to enjoy time away from home. The group was preparing ham sandwiches on a blanket and watching their kids splash in the river. But the family was also honoring and remembering family members who had served in the military. After the park, they planned to visit gravesites of their fallen relatives.
“My stepdad served and my uncles were also in the military,” said Staley. “We visit their gravesites and leave flowers — we know what it stands for.”
