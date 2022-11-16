Bend-La Pine Schools has voted to appoint a new board member to fill a vacant seat.
Kina Condit-Chadwick was voted into the seat in a district meeting Tuesday evening, filling the Zone 7, at-large seat left vacant after the resignation of Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, who moved out of the district.
The board selected Condit-Chadwick, who identifies as nonbinary, from a pool of 18 applicants. Condit-Chadwick will be sworn in at the Dec. 13 board meeting.
“I really appreciated that Kina centered the student experience in every question. Also I think representation is really important and we do not have anyone on our board that has the perspective of the LGBTQIA+ community,” board member Carrie McPherson Douglass said in a press release.
Condit-Chadwick works for a professional services firm and has been involved with the city of Bend’s Core Area Advisory Board, Embrace Bend and The Father’s Group, the press release said. They have two children.
Condit-Chadwick's term ends June 30, 2023. They intend to run for a board seat in the May election cycle, the press release said.
“Growing up, my father was in the military, so I experienced a lot of different school systems," said Condit-Chadwick. "Finding educational spaces where I had the sense that I belonged was absolutely pivotal and a transformational experience for me. I want every student in Bend-La Pine Schools to experience that same sense of belonging."
