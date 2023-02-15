An eighth-grade student at Morning Star Christian School in Bend was awarded first prize in an artwork contest for the 45th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.
Adalynn Rhyne, 13, won by a close margin in a contest that included more than 50 entries. The color pencil drawing will be the official logo for the event, scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
Adalynn’s drawing includes a snow-capped Mount Bachelor, the Old Mill District’s iconic three smokestacks, a pine tree forest, kayaks on the Deschutes River and a pair of skis. The public was invited to vote on the drawing and 11,000 ballots were cast.
The annual logo contest is among the annual traditions of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. Artists of all ages compete in the contest and are judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print. The artwork will be features on posters, apparel, prizes and other promotional and event-related materials.
Adalynn is a snowboarder, a stand-up paddleboarder, and a trail runner as well as a self-taught artist. She will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo gear featuring the winning design.
Registration for race participants began Wednesday. For more information on the race, visit pppbend.com or call: 541-388-0002.
