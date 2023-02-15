PPP logo 2023

2023 Pole Pedal Paddle logo by Adalynn Rhyne.

 By Adalynn Rhyne/Submitted image

An eighth-grade student at Morning Star Christian School in Bend was awarded first prize in an artwork contest for the 45th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.

Adalynn Rhyne, 13, won by a close margin in a contest that included more than 50 entries. The color pencil drawing will be the official logo for the event, scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

