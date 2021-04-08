The Bend City Council is backing out of an agreement to buy a motel property and turn it into a homeless shelter after the building was found to be in poor condition.
On Wednesday, the council voted to withdraw from a purchase and sale agreement to buy the Old Mill & Suites Motel on Third Street for no more than $5 million.
The money to buy the hotel would have come from a state program called Project Turnkey, wherein the state legislature allocated $35 million to be given to governments that applied last year to buy hotels to turn into homeless shelters.
The council entered into the agreement in February and since then has been evaluating the property.
But after weeks of looking at the property more closely, city staff found structural issues that necessitate high-cost renovations.
Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell said the city discovered the physical condition of the building would not allow the shelter to open "in an expedient fashion.”
Goodman-Campbell emphasized the city intends to quickly identify another hotel to use Project Turnkey funding for.
“I know how important it is to this community to get that work done,” Mayor Sally Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.