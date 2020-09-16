Roughly a month after a 12-hour standoff between Bend residents and Immigration Customs Enforcement agents that rocked the community, the Bend City Council took steps to reach out and support the city’s immigrant population.
On Wednesday, the city council considered several proposals in an effort to support the immigrant and Latino community, including resolutions that would advocate for immigration reform on a national level, a broader non-discrimination policy and citywide sanctuary status.
Ultimately, the council members decided to wait until they received feedback from surveys and listening sessions that are happening throughout next month. The city is asking the public how local government can be more responsive and accountable to the community when it comes to law enforcement policy.
The feedback will be compiled into a report, which will be shared with the council later this year, City Manager Eric King said.
“If council were to rush this it might backfire on us,” Councilor Bruce Abernethy said Wednesday.
But some action was taken before Wednesday’s council meeting. The city has allocated $200,000 — which was already set aside for diversity, equity and inclusion needs — to pay for a firm to consistently and quickly translate city documents and information in Spanish.
The city already has a “Welcoming City” resolution, which was adopted in June of 2017. It declares that Bend is an inclusive city that “embraces and celebrates its immigrant and refugee residents, and welcomes and encourages their contributions to the collective prosperity and security of all current and future residents.”
The resolution also states the city would continue to refrain from the use of city funds, personnel and equipment for enforcing federal immigration laws and detaining people solely on their immigration status, which is consistent with state law.
But after ICE agents came to Bend to detain two men Aug. 12, hundreds of residents emailed or spoke at city council meetings, calling for Bend to be a Sanctuary City.
Oregon’s sanctuary state law, which has been in effect since 1987, already prohibits the use of state or local funds or resources for detecting or apprehending people whose only outstanding alleged crime is violating federal immigration laws — except when people who are charged with a criminal violation of federal immigration laws and are the subject of a court-ordered arrest.
A citywide sanctuary status would largely enforce the same rules that already exist on a state level.
“Many ‘sanctuary city’ resolutions include policies restricting use of local resources to detain people under federal detention orders, not inquiring about immigration status, and not sharing information about immigration status or other information about individuals,” according to a city legal memo.
Other ideas being considered include having a local office to help immigrants navigate city services and to have the newly-created Human Rights and Equity Commission study the issue and provide recommendations.
