The Bend City Council is considering a fee that would be levied on new commercial and industrial developments to help pay for homeless services and housing.
A majority of the council asked city staff Wednesday to bring back an ordinance that would create a new fee called a construction excise tax. This would allow the city to tax new commercial and industrial developments, as well as any major alterations to a building.
This would be on top of the city’s existing affordable housing fee, which taxes new development of all kinds by a third of a percent.
Revenue from the new fee would go toward funding homeless services and childcare facilities or low-income housing for families making 30% or less of the area median income — in Deschutes County, that means a family of four making $25,000 a year or less.
The money could go to projects like the Veterans Village, which is a transitional housing project for veterans being developed by the Bend Heroes Foundation.
This kind of fee has been discussed for years as a way to generate more revenue to address homelessness, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager. With a renewed focus on addressing homelessness issues this year, there was more momentum to look into seriously considering it.
“The reason I think this fee is getting considered is the business community has asked for two things: more affordability in housing for the employees and support with childcare," she said. "So this is a direct response to the business community."
But how much the fee would be and what services it would exactly go toward are still up for discussion. On Wednesday, a majority of the council seemed supportive of the new fee being 0.33%, which means new commercial and industrial developments would be taxed 0.66% of whatever the value is of their building permit.
The city estimates the change could generate $299,000 to $1.2 million in a given year.
For example: If a permit for a new commercial building in north east bend was worth $633,000, the developer would pay $4,178 total with the affordable housing fee and the new excise tax combined.
But Councilors Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston oppose this kind of fee being levied on new commercial and industrial properties, especially in a time when business is struggling due to COVID-19.
“I just don’t see the benefit to commercial industrial users,” Livingston said Wednesday.
Councilor Barb Campbell disagreed, saying it's not fair to argue that homeless people are a detriment when it comes to selling industrial commercial lots and then say that a fee that would help reduce homelessness would not benefit these industries.
“The problem of homelessness affects us all,” Campbell said.
James Cook, a co-chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, said the group is overall appreciative of the direction the city is taking to address homeless issues in Bend. The hope is to meet with the city to give input to make sure whatever proposal is adopted is sustainable and successful.
"(Homelessness is) going to be a bigger issue soon and we need to be addressing it as quickly as possible," Cook said on Friday.
Homeless are a detriment. When you take from working people and give to non-working it most definitely is a detriment. Homeless generally contribute nothing to Bend. They are takers, not givers. I support those that give back to Bend, not those that take from Bend. But, hey Bend, when you elect liberals this is the bs you get.
