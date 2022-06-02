A community leadership development program run by the Bend Chamber of Commerce has reported its progress in two community projects related to water and housing.
Leadership Bend, which trains citizens in leadership roles, has been working with the city of Bend to increase participation in the city’s WaterSmart program by commercial water users. WaterSmart is an online tool that helps water users track their usage, alerting them to possible leaks.
Leadership Bend focused on increasing participation by commercial water users because they consume 27% of the city’s water, but account for just 10% of water users. The program showed how participation in WaterSmart could reduce their water usage.
Between January and April, the program activated 101 new commercial accounts, and brought 57,427 gallons of water into the WaterSmart program.
In addition to the WaterSmart program, Leadership Bend also focused on developing a guide for building an accessory dwelling unit. The guide provides detailed information on financing and costs, permitting and zoning, design and construction, and property management. The guide is now available on the Bend Chamber website at bendchamber.org/adu.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.