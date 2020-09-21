After a record eight straight days of severely unhealthy air, the air quality in Bend has returned to moderate levels.
The apocalyptic air quality in Bend began Sept. 11, when the air quality index stood at 485 over a 24 hour period, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The air quality index peaked on Sept. 12 at over 500, and then wavered in the 200s and 300s for over a week.
Levels between 201 and 300 are considered very unhealthy and levels over 300 are hazardous.
“Last week was absolutely a historic smoke event for Oregon. We broke records for poor air quality all across the state,” said Laura Gleim, spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Quality.
Air quality across the state was affected by wildfires burning largely in the Cascade Mountains and foothills in Western Oregon, but also by smoke drifting from massive California wildfires.
The index in Bend returned to the 30s over the weekend. Any number under 50 is considered good and any number between 50 and 100 is moderate. The reading was 60 at noon on Monday.
The Oregon Smoke Information blog, a multiagency fire and smoke information source, forecast moderate air quality for Central Oregon on Tuesday.
In recent history, the only comparable period came in late August and early September in 2017, when wildfires in California choked the skies over Bend. The worst day, Sept. 3, had an air quality index of 231 according to the Oregon DEQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.