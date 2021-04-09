Ted Schoenborn knows Bend better than just about anyone in this town. He has walked nearly every street and trail in the city, and he continues to pound the pavement on an almost daily basis.
All that exploration has served Schoenborn well as a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board of directors. It has given him a ground-level view of what’s needed to make this city more accessible to hikers, bikers and anyone else who enjoys the outdoors.
Schoenborn, first elected to the park board in 2003, will now have more time to explore those trails and paths. He’s decided not to seek reelection to his seat on the board in the May 18 special election. It’s been 18 years for Schoenborn, and he said the park board could use some fresh faces.
“I just turned 80, so I think it’s time to bring in some different blood,” said Schoenborn. “I am still capable of doing the job and I will still find a way to be active, with parks and rec. It was just time.”
Whoever replaces Schoenborn on the board will have enormous shoes to fill, said Don Horton, the park district’s executive director.
“He has been a huge part in creating the direction that this organization has gone over the last two decades,” said Horton. “It’s going to be hard to find someone to replace a person with that amount of experience.”
Besides the nearly two decades of work Schoenborn put into the park district, he also served on the parks and recreation board in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky for 19 years. Between the two places, Schoenborn has been a parks and recreation board member for longer than many people have a career.
Schoenborn’s passions run deeper than parks and recreation. He is also an accomplished musician and played the bass fiddle in a local bluegrass band. His love of music encouraged him to get involved in local radio — he helped set up KPOV community radio station and still hosts a bluegrass program.
He also on the board of Bend 2030, a nonprofit group that aims to create a vision for the city of Bend by engaging with dozens of groups and civic organizations.
In between these commitments, he still manages to walk 50 miles a week.
“Streets and parks have been my focus. They are good health kinds of things. You see the interconnections and the need for trails and walking paths,” said Schoenborn, who grew up in Montana, but spent most of his career in the Cincinnati area working in public health. He and his wife, Carol, retired to Bend in the early 2000s after considering a number of places in the West. Bend “made the most sense,” and was close to his kids in Portland, he said.
Upon arrival, he started volunteering at several nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity, and soon got involved with the park district.
“I looked around until I found the things that really fit me at the time,” he said.
Fellow board member Ariel Mendez said he recently joined Schoenborn on one of his walks, as a way to soak in some of his knowledge.
“I wanted to learn about his routes but also hear more of his perspective on (parks and rec) board service,” said Mendez.
By keeping his pulse on the community, Schoenborn has been integral to the success of the park district. Since he joined the board, the district has built over 40 city parks and more than 30 miles of trails.
During his tenure, the district has also added the Bend Whitewater Park, The Pavilion, Larkspur Community Center and Riley Ranch Nature Reserve to its existing facilities.
The hard work put in by Schoenborn and other park staff has not gone unnoticed.
In 2006 the district received a National Gold Medal Award for excellence in park and recreation management. Schoenborn was also there when the public supported a $29 million bond to help finance much of the district’s work through the 2010s.
“The agency continues to be an outstanding organization,” said Schoenborn. “It was easy to stay because the staff is so good. My only real job is to wave my arms around and take credit for all the great work that the staff does.”
The board today looks much different now compared to the early 2000s, Schoenborn recalls. Back then, board members and staff were focused on singular issues.
“People were really committed to the swimming pools at Juniper, and to the water and the swim teams. Those were the only things they cared about. They did not look so broadly as they do now,” said Schoenborn.
Horton said part of Schoenborn’s success on the board has been his knowledge of Bend and involvement in other areas of the community.
“His work elsewhere made him a really qualified member of the board,” said Horton. “The most tangible thing that Ted brought us was the need to plan for the future. We now have a comprehensive plan that helps guide development for the district.”
His presence has had a lasting impact on other board members, too.
“He is a highly engaged person across the board. He brings a level of institutional knowledge to the board that has been invaluable. I have really enjoyed working with him,” said Jason Kropf, another park board member.
Nathan Hovekamp, the board chair, called his work with Schoenborn an “unqualified pleasure and learning experience.”
“Ted’s departure from the park board will leave a huge hole. He is both a towering presence and a good friend,” said Hovekamp. “Even in the relatively rare occasion on the board when I have not agreed with Ted, I have always respected, valued, and appreciated his view.”
Schoenborn’s imminent departure from the park board doesn’t mean he intends to slow down from civic activities. He intends to stay active with Bend 2030 and KPOV radio. He wants to help steer Bend in a positive direction, bringing in more voices to help guide development.
“I won’t run out of things to do,” he said. “I will continue to volunteer.”
