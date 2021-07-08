Thousands of BendBroadband users in Bend, La Pine, Sunriver, and other areas saw their internet connection cut on Wednesday due to equipment damage.
BendBroadband spokesperson Kit Beyer said it is believed that a commercial dump truck with an extended bucket accidentally ripped down aerial fiber cables. The incident affected 22,000 customers, said Beyer.
"BendBroadband crews worked through the night on repairing the extensive damage and have been responding to hundreds of customer inquiries," said Beyer.
As of noon on Thursday, internet service has been restored to several communities, said Beyer. Work is continuing to fully restore the service, she added.
