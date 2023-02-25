After spending days shivering in Central Oregon's late-February deep freeze, people took the opportunity to enjoy a sunny Saturday afternoon drinking beer at a number of local breweries in Bend, Redmond and Sunriver as part of the annual statewide Zwickelmania beer festival.
The name Zwickelmania comes from the German word for pouring spout, or zwickel, which is used by brewmasters to sample beers during the fermentation process. All across the state, and in Central Oregon, breweries opened their doors to the public, giving tours, beer tastings, and offering people a chance to learn about beer and discover new breweries.
In Bend, the front of Boneyard Beer’s original brewhouse at 37 NW Lake Place was buzzing with activity. The MidCity SmashedBurger cart in front pumped out burgers nearly as fast as Boneyard poured beer samples for guests.
Boneyard’s event was focused on beer and something entirely different.
“We do zwickels and pickles just because it rhymes,” said Liz Silveria, who’s job title at Boneyard is "wearer of many hats." “So we are pouring beer straight from the zwickel and also giving away free pickles."
Over at the merch table, Mark Mertens, of Bend, was wearing a pickle suit and sunglasses and handing out pickles on sticks to beer clutching festival goers.
“The pickle station has been pretty hot today,” Mertens said. “One of the main attractions besides the beers.”
Mertens said he used to work for Boneyard but was volunteering on Saturday. The pickle suit was part of the deal.
“People keep asking if I lost a bet today, but I’d say I’m winning the bet,” Mertens said.
Tony Lawrence, Boneyard’s co-founder, owner and brewmaster, was nursing a cup of water in an attempt to pace himself for the festival. He didn’t recall how many years Boneyard has participated in Zwickelmania, but he knows it was a lot. Part of the day’s festivities was celebrating Boneyard’s return to its original brewhouse.
“I am really happy to be standing here, drinking beer, and having people back where it all began,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence made his way to the tasting table to try the new PB&J stout, a creation by Boneyard’s head brewer, Tony Rau, something he had been meaning to get to as he made the rounds.
“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t,” Lawrence said.
Near a row of porta potties, Erik and Heidi Howard of Bend were sampling some beers. Self proclaimed "beer geeks," the couple has been coming to Zwickelmania every year since they moved to Bend in 2012, with the exception of when the event was cancelled due to COVID-19. They are also both judges for the Best of Craft Beer Awards, an annual international beer competition that takes place in Bend.
“I like the innovation in the beer industry. I like seeing new things… every couple of years something cool and new happens," Heidi Howard said. “People need to drink more craft beer.”
Over at Van Henion Brewing Co., a newer brewery situated in Boneyard's former brewing facilities at 63067 Plateau Drive in Bend, people sipped beers at tables to the beat of hip hop music inside a heated tent in the parking lot. Dana Henion, one of the brewery's co-founders and owners, tended the bar and called out raffle ticket numbers.
Henion said this year is the brewery's first year participating in Zwickelmania since it brewed its first batch of beer in 2021.
“We want to do anything we can to celebrate beer and bring people in and this is a great event for it," Dana Henion said. "So we can bring people into the brewery to see who we are, and the process.”
Van Henion's other two co-founders and owners, Mark Henion and John Van Duzer, were giving tours of the brewhouse. Mark Henion and Van Duzer both met while they were working at Deschutes Brewery in the 90s, and worked their way from the bottom up.
“We both met washing kegs down in the keg room … Deschutes was growing really rapidly at that point and we went from keg washing and ended up brewing within a year and half," Van Duzer said.
Mark Henion said in addition to Deschutes he has worked at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Boneyard, and Ninkasi Brewing Co. in Eugene, among others, before returning to Bend to open Van Henion with his wife, Dana Henion, and Van Duzer.
As people began lining up for a tour, Mark Henion set up the zwickel on one of the brewery's 50 towering silver fermentation vessels. He poured a sample of Van Henion's Helles Lager, a classic crisp German style beer that he and Dana Henion brewed up for their wedding.
“We are happy to be here. After working at several different breweries it’s fun to have our own place established," he said.
