After spending days shivering in Central Oregon's late-February deep freeze, people took the opportunity to enjoy a sunny Saturday afternoon drinking beer at a number of local breweries in Bend, Redmond and Sunriver as part of the annual statewide Zwickelmania beer festival.

The name Zwickelmania comes from the German word for pouring spout, or zwickel, which is used by brewmasters to sample beers during the fermentation process. All across the state, and in Central Oregon, breweries opened their doors to the public, giving tours, beer tastings, and offering people a chance to learn about beer and discover new breweries.

