For Elizabeth Able, the holidays have always been a mixed bag.
Growing up, Able, 18, spent much of her childhood homeless. Holidays have largely lost their magic, Able said, and serve as a reminder of difficult family dynamics, depression and years of not receiving Christmas presents.
Thanksgiving was one of the only holidays Able remembers her family celebrating consistently. Each year, her family always received a donated food box as a Thanksgiving meal.
But this year was different. It was the first year Able spent Thanksgiving on her own as a resident of The Loft, a transitional housing program for teens in Bend.
On one hand, Able can’t help but mourn the fact she won’t be with her family this year — especially for the one holiday that holds positive memories.
But at The Loft, she is grateful for the new sense of stability and community she now has.
“Here, they’re pretty much my family,” Able said.
Every year at The Loft, homeless youth navigate the holiday season. It can often be an emotional time at The Loft, said Trenny Mongar, a resident monitor supervisor.
“For youth in shelter, it’s hard that they can’t always be there with their families for whatever reason,” Mongar said.
Many teens at The Loft have never had a traditional Thanksgiving, or it’s been chaotic, Mongar said.
“Seeing some of the kids not ever seeing all that much food laid out, and being able to eat with a group of people at once I think is the biggest difference a lot of them see,” Mongar said.
That’s why staff members at The Loft try to make it a special experience, said Maggie Wells, the program manager for Cascade Youth and Family Center, which runs The Loft.
Each year, The Loft tries to host a big, traditional dinner. The teens usually help cook and do activities together throughout the day. This year, a volunteer came in to help cook and set a fancy table setting for the youth to enjoy, Wells said.
Able came to The Loft about a month ago. Originally from Portland, she decided to leave her home when she was 16 after reaching a breaking point.
She was tired of being consistently homeless, bouncing between shelters and temporary apartment situations. She was tired of constantly moving around, attending roughly a dozen schools before the age of 18.
She said as she got older, her parents didn’t try as hard to hide their drug use from her. Able said she couldn’t help but feel like her parents consistently chose drugs over her.
So she decided to call the Department of Human Services. She couldn’t take it anymore.
“It’s terrifying,” Able said of leaving her parents. “You feel like you’re going to die.”
After she left, Able tried staying with her sister before moving to Redmond to live with her partner’s family. Neither living situation worked out.
That’s when she decided to go to The Loft. At first it was difficult, not because it was a shelter — she had plenty of experience with those growing up. Instead, it was the sobering realization that she was truly alone.
But once her fears subsided, the sense of safety and freedom she felt was “euphoric.”
“It’s the biggest relief coming here. I have stability, something I’ve never had before,” Able said.
With a stable place to be, Able now has a dedicated focus and dream to become self-sufficient. She’s currently finishing her senior year of high school, she said, and works at Bath and Body Works, where she is jokingly referred to as “the Queen of Soaps.”
After graduating, she’s not sure what she wants to do. After years of survival, she has not had an opportunity to figure out who she is or what she wants, Able said.
But by next Thanksgiving, she hopes to be in college, pursuing a degree in something about which she is passionate. Her ultimate dream is to be independent and financially comfortable to the point where she never has to worry about losing everything again.
“I think Liz is one of those kids that, for whatever reason, didn’t have that stable home life and is kind of on her own, and she made the choice to get out of the situation she was in to better herself,” said Mongar, the resident supervisor. “That’s huge for a kid.”
