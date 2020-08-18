Editor's note: Aug. 18, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed the right to vote for American women. In honor of this anniversary, The Bulletin is republishing this article on women's suffrage in Central Oregon and Oregon.
Oregon women, including many in Bend, were at the forefront of the suffrage movement that led to the 19th Amendment granting women across the country the right to vote.
This year marks the centennial of the amendment. But in Oregon, women started voting eight years prior.
The Oregon change in 1912, on the sixth attempt to pass it, removed “male” from voting rights outlined in the Oregon Constitution. At the time, that did not mean all women. Inequality and racism kept black, Asian, Hispanic and Native American women from voting.
But it was a first step in what became a national movement.
“By the sixth time, there was a new generation of suffragists,” said Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum. “They were able to traverse the state and spread the message much more effectively than in previous elections.”
In the early 1900s, Bend was made up of college-educated, young professionals in their 20s who were looking to experience the last of the Western Frontier, but also for careers in the newly established city, Cannon-Miller said.
“You have this whole new generation of women that have entered the workforce,” Cannon-Miller said. “They have a completely different set of opportunities available to them.”
Many of the women in Bend were dedicated to the suffrage movement. Most notable was Dorothy Binney Putnam, who was the wife of George Palmer Putnam, owner of the Bend Bulletin and mayor of Bend in 1912.
Binney Putnam, a graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, coordinated with other suffragists across the state. She invited one of the state’s suffrage leaders and speakers, Sara Ehrogott, of Portland, to speak in Bend in May 1912, before the November 1912 suffrage measure was approved.
The Bulletin ran a column from Ehrogott on the front page on May 15, 1912, in which she argued that times had changed and women had become more educated and connected to the industries of the day.
“Our women are being educated, side by side with men,” Ehrogott wrote. “Today seventy percent of our high school graduates are girls and fifty percent of our college graduates are women.”
During the first election that allowed women to vote in Bend on Dec. 3, 1912, Binney Putnam made headlines when she traveled across the country to cast her vote. She was visiting family in Connecticut that week and rushed back to Bend to vote for her husband, who was seeking reelection as mayor.
“Of course, I realized that one vote might not make any difference,” Binney Putnam told The Oregonian . “But it was the fact that I believe women must show their interest in their new responsibility that cause me to hurry here.”
Kimberly Jensen, professor of history and gender studies at Western Oregon University, credits the success in 1912 to the grassroots organizing and coalition building of the suffragists.
“One of the reasons it was successful in 1912 is because a broad coalition of folks were working across the state and that was certainly true in Bend,” Jensen said.
The suffragists used the social media of the time to share their message, Jensen said.
“They used newspapers, flyers and editorial cartoons,” she said. “The newspapers were really central to getting that word out and having the voices of supporters.”
In the years that followed, the impact of women’s votes could be felt across the state.
Women helped pass measures related to labor rights such as protections for workers and the establishment of a minimum wage.
“Women didn’t just want to achieve the vote,” Jensen said. “They wanted to use the vote.”
In addition to the ratification of the 19th Amendment, this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters in Oregon.
The Deschutes County chapter will celebrate the organization’s centennial with an old fashioned picnic in August at the Deschutes Historical Museum. Besides the centennial celebration, the local chapter has a busy year ahead with local and national elections.
The Deschutes chapter will host several candidate forums and have booths set up at community events to register voters.
“One of the biggest things we do is the forums to inform voters to the best of our ability,” said Colette Blum-Meister, Deschutes chapter board member and chair of the 100 year committee.
Blum-Meister said the local chapter actively works on projects that address voting rights issues such as gerrymandering, in which district boundaries are manipulated to favor one political party over another.
“We still have problems with voting rights,” Blum-Meister said.
The League of Women Voters in Oregon is continuing the work and tradition that started more than a century ago with suffragists such as Binney Putnam.
An excerpt from Binney Putnam’s diary at the Deschutes Historical Museum shows her excitement the day of the Dec. 3, 1912, election.
“Election Day! And Oregon Women voted!” she wrote. “360+ votes altogether at Bend and 112 were women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.