A Bend woman won $1 million from a Powerball ticket she bought at the Safeway on Century Drive, while grocery shopping. The winning ticket sat at the bottom of her purse for more than two weeks before she checked it.
Shelley Arnold said she is a long-time Powerball player, occasionally winning $4, but never the jackpot. She bought her winning ticket on July 26 and claimed her prize on Wednesday.
Arnold told Oregon Lottery officials no one could see how happy she was in Safeway.
“I was at Safeway and when I realized I won $1 million, my husband and the clerk couldn’t see how happy I was because I had a mask on,” she said. “I was very happy. In fact, I didn’t believe it.”
Arnold’s quick pick ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, so she won $1 million. Her numbers were 06-25-36-43-48 and she didn’t have the Powerball of 24.
She checked them three times before she was satisfied she had a winning ticket.
“The funny part is that I had that ticket just lying in my purse for weeks,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I had a $1 million ticket sitting in there.”
She joins other Oregon Lottery winners who have won more than $38 billion in prizes since 1985.
Arnold claimed her prize after making an appointment with the Oregon Lottery. Due to COVID-19, the Oregon Lottery has temporarily closed its Salem and Wilsonville offices.
For players who have a winning ticket up to $50,000, they can fill out a claim form on the Oregon Lottery website,https://oregonlottery.org/about/claim-prizes, and then mail in the signed ticket and claim form.
