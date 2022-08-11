Megan Leeann Teeter, who is accused of firing a handgun 15 times into her mother's home in Bend, drawing a huge police presence to the quiet neighborhood, was arraigned on a new indictment Thursday, but she won't face the charge of attempted murder, as she did earlier.
Teeter, 26, of Bend, was arrested on Aug. 3 after allegedly shooting into the home of her mother, Deborah Teeter, at 2277 NE Scarlet Court and then fleeing to another residence on Chuckanut Drive. She ultimately surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff.
Teeter was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and attempted murder. Police have said no one was inside Teeter's mother's house at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors took Teeter's case to a grand jury Wednesday, but jurors did not approve the attempted murder charge, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels.
In Oregon, a person may be prosecuted for attempted murder even if the victim was never in actual danger. The relevant law states "impossibility is not a defense," and applies to other charges, as well, Gunnels said.
Teeter's latest indictment contains two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Her next court appearance is a plea hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.
Her mother attended Thursday's arraignment by phone but did not address the court.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
