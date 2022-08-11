stando
Buy Now

Megan Leeann Teeter is handcuffed by law enforcement officers outside a Bend home after she surrendered during a standoff that lasted several hours Wednesday.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Megan Leeann Teeter, who is accused of firing a handgun 15 times into her mother's home in Bend, drawing a huge police presence to the quiet neighborhood, was arraigned on a new indictment Thursday, but she won't face the charge of attempted murder, as she did earlier.

Teeter, 26, of Bend, was arrested on Aug. 3 after allegedly shooting into the home of her mother, Deborah Teeter, at 2277 NE Scarlet Court and then fleeing to another residence on Chuckanut Drive. She ultimately surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.