Suzanne Johannsen had a reservation for an Airbnb in Odessa, Ukraine, on Monday — but she didn’t stay.
She has another booked in Kyiv, the country’s capital city, for the whole week, but she won’t end up staying there either — and she never had plans to.
Johannsen is one of thousands across the globe who’ve booked stays in Airbnbs — short-term vacation rentals — in Ukraine as a tool for getting donations directly to individual hosts in the country, which has weathered nearly two weeks of Russian invasion.
“It makes it feel like you're like you're actually doing something, and I think that when these kind of crises happen, the biggest thing is, ‘How can I help? What can I do that can actually help somebody?’” Johannsen said.
When the war broke out, Johannsen — who’s lived in Bend for 35 years and has no family or personal ties to Ukraine — wanted to help. She started by donating to organizations that were providing help to refugees and others impacted by the destruction in the country, like the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.
But she couldn’t help but wonder, how efficiently could that support get to people in cities under siege?
She found another option in media reports of people booking Airbnb stays without plans to actually stay in them, so local Ukrainian hosts get money from the reservations sent directly to their accounts.
“All these organizations are out there, and they're and they're making a huge effort, and they're making a huge difference, but it also feels really important to somehow make a personal connection,” Johannsen said. “They're real people involved in this, you know.”
Over 61,000 nights were booked in the country as part of the online movement, raising more than $2 million for Airbnb hosts in Ukraine, according to a company spokesperson.
The company has temporarily waived its guest and host fees in the country, and has launched an effort to offer 100,000 refugees free or discounted stays. About 28,000 hosts have signed up to open their homes, including more than 10,000 in the U.S., the company spokesperson said.
Finding a stay to book in Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea, was more challenging than one in Kyiv, Johannsen said. She wanted to make sure she was booking with a reputable host, so she checked listings to make sure they had legitimate reviews and long-standing ratings.
Crises can often come with scammers aiming to take advantage of well-meaning donors by posing as charity organizations, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency recommends researching the people and organizations seeking funding and pay attention to fees associated with donating, among other recommendations.
While she’s only been able to connect with the hosts from 5,600 miles away, Johannsen said they’ve already reached out to offer their thanks. One invited her to stay connected on Facebook — and to visit when the war ends.
“Your donation will be used for making our victory closer — or for some other good cause if we already win by the time when I get it,” one of the hosts she booked with wrote to her. “Please, come to Ukraine when the war is over. My country is great and worth of visiting — and, of course, worth of fighting for it.”
Other Central Oregon individuals and businesses are supporting Ukraine as well. On Monday, Marcello's Cucina Italiana restaurant in Sunriver announced on its Facebook page that it had so many takeout orders scheduled for Wednesday, when the restaurant planned to donate 100% of proceeds and tips to Ukrainian causes, it had to stop accepting orders.
