Miah Andersen's office resembles a small department store.
One shelf-clad wall is stocked with non-perishable food in cans and boxes. A cabinet crowded with hygiene products for kids sits on the other side of the room, and a nearby clothing rack is filled with prom dresses mixed in with everyday tops.
Andersen, the resource coordinator at Redmond Proficiency Academy, helps families with resources to offset the other costs they're facing, such as rent. The 24-year-old said the food pantry project only came together within the last year. Students donated food from home to get it started.
Most other schools have a Family Access Network advocate, and though Andersen isn't an advocate herself, she coordinates with the organization.
"Many of our families experience being on the brink of houselessness is most of what I see," she said.
A handful of students are homeless, tent camping at night and going to school during the day. Others are living in RVs or trailers on property that belongs to friends or family. Andersen has also spoken with families who have sold their belongings to afford a fifth wheel trailer and avoid tent camping altogether.
Several families are living just barely ahead of it, Andersen said, which is where she steps in.
"I don't think people realize how close to houselessness they are," she said. "One paycheck can be the difference between making rent and not making rent."
Andersen also mentioned the growth of the rental industry in Central Oregon.
She knows families who have been renting for years only to have their landlords decide to sell, possibly to someone else who then uses the property as a rental vacation home.
"What we're seeing is this elimination of housing, for some people, housing that they've had for years, maybe even decades," Andersen said. Their home is "going away, and sometimes just sitting empty."
Andersen has been directing families to Jericho Road, NeighborImpact, Thrive Central Oregon and Bethlehem Inn. She knows that there are only so many funds to go around and that they can only do so much.
"We're seeing a whole system collapse," she said. "Mostly what I'm seeing is families that are doing all the right things, and it's just not quite enough."
Andersen grew up in Redmond and attended Redmond Proficiency Academy herself. She now lives in a 3-bedroom duplex in Bend with her partner and another roommate in order to make rent. She rents from a private landlord who lives in California. Despite a steady income, she and her partner have discussions about when rent will rise beyond what they can pay.
"Personally, I am really, really lucky," she said. "By the Grace of God, he has not raised our rent very much, and that's the only reason we are really able to afford it."
"There's a lot of pressure on us to try and purchase just so we don't get priced out of our house. If that were to happen, unfortunately, I haven't found anything that actually is less than the rent we're paying right now, and so it causes a lot of anxiety," she said.
Andersen doesn't see any incentives for landlords to stop raising rent, she said. Though landlords also need money, Andersen hopes landlords take on more of a sense of social responsibility in working with renters to come up with an amount for rent that is doable.
While it's hard to help families with their housing situations, Andersen stays focused on how she can best assist those in need.
Redmond Proficiency Academy students are hosting a resource fair in June organized by Andersen. Families will have the opportunity to meet service providers face to face, which can be a game-changer for convincing families to get help, she said. There will also be free photos and free dinner for attendees.
"I dread getting the calls about housing issues because it feels so defeating to not be able to give somebody a better answer," Andersen said. Several families have moved to rural areas like Prineville and Madras over the past few years to be able to afford to live, she said. "It's a lot of stress on kids," she said, noting that kids at Redmond Proficiency Academy are from all over Central Oregon.
"It feels so insignificant and it feels so small, but what I'm able to offer to families who say, 'I only have so much money left and I don't really know how I'm going to make next month's rent', is just start sending them home with food," she said.
Even if families are hundreds of dollars behind in rent, giving food is a place to start, Andersen said.
Andersen and her partner recently experienced a "perfect storm" of a medical cost and vet bill, she said. Luckily, they were able to cover it, but if they hadn't had that buffer, it would have turned into a question of whether they could pay rent.
Andersen knows that if she wants to stay in Central Oregon and continue to do social work, she won't be able to afford a house.
"I hate thinking about how somebody from wherever in the United States could relocate to Redmond or Bend because they love beer, and I can't get a house because it's not sustainable," she said.
Andersen is proud of the supportive culture among kids at her school.
"They come through for each other," she said. "I'll hear from kids that their friends buy them lunch every day because they know that they don't have the money for it. It's a lot harder to ignore those disparities and access to resources when kids are seeing them."
