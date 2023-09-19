stock police light

A Bend woman has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of a Madras man who was reported missing in September 2022.

Audrey Nicole Hahn, 31, is accused of murdering Thomas Nielson, 61, of Madras, in the course of or as the result of torture or maiming, according to the indictment filed Thursday in Crook County Circuit Court. She is further accused of killing him in an effort to conceal the crime of assault and in the course of committing the crime of kidnapping, according to the indictment.

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

