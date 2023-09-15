230720_bul_loc_dog (copy)
Oregon State Police forensics personnel and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office personnel investigate the scene where a man was mauled to death in July by dogs in a homeless camp on the outskirts of northeast Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

A Bend woman  whose three dogs mauled a man to death in a homeless encampment in July was indicted Friday on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Jessica Rae Charity, 38, is accused of being reckless and negligent in causing the death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, a 56-year-old man who experienced homelessness and lived in the Juniper Ridge area. 

