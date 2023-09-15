Oregon State Police forensics personnel and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office personnel investigate the scene where a man was mauled to death in July by dogs in a homeless camp on the outskirts of northeast Bend.
A Bend woman whose three dogs mauled a man to death in a homeless encampment in July was indicted Friday on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Jessica Rae Charity, 38, is accused of being reckless and negligent in causing the death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, a 56-year-old man who experienced homelessness and lived in the Juniper Ridge area.
A Deschutes County Grand Jury returned the indictment Friday morning, and a warrant was issued for her arrest later that afternoon, according to court records. Her bail has been proposed at $100,000, according to the warrant, which was signed by Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Alycia Herriott.
Charity could not be reached for comment by phone.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office had initially stated that Charity could face a felony charge of maintaining a dangerous dog. A person commits this crime if the dog “without provocation and in an aggressive manner inflicts serious physical injury … on a person or kills a person,” according to state law.
The charges in the latest indictment, however, are more serious. A person convicted of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, could face a maximum prison sentence of more than six years, according to Oregon law.
He was found in the early morning on July 19 after he was severely mauled by the three pit-bull/bull-mastiff mix dogs, authorities said. Paramedics took him to St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
Deputies reported Charity helped them put the dogs in crates and cooperated with the investigation.
Authorities took the dogs to the BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond, where they were held as potential evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told The Bulletin recently.
Gunnels did not return a call seeking comment Friday. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Wall declined Friday to discuss the investigation and the charges listed in the indictment.
Charity was not in the Deschutes County jail Friday afternoon, according to jail's inmate list.
In 2015, Charity pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree animal neglect, according to court records.
