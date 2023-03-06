Police

MADRAS — A Bend woman faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants after a head-on collision that killed three Warm Springs tribal members north of Madras in November.

Audrey Cooper McHugh, 29, was arrested by Oregon State Police troopers at her Bend home on Friday. She pleaded not guilty through her defense attorney in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

