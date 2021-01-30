It took a pandemic to slow down Olga “Honey” Canney, who at 105 would still be teaching water aerobics at Bend Golf & Country Club if the pool was open. But even in quarantine, Canney is staying active. She wears running shoes and only needs a walker to get around her home at Whispering Winds retirement community in Bend, where the staff smile every time they see her.
Canney, who celebrates her 105th birthday Saturday, has been making the most of life with the threat of coronavirus. After all, this isn’t her first pandemic.
She was born in Bangor, Ireland in 1916 and remembers when her family moved to Seattle in 1920, the same year her mother became sick with the Spanish flu, a pandemic that began in 1918.
Doctors said her mother would die if she stayed in the busy city of Seattle, so Canney’s father temporarily moved the family to Lake Elsinore, California. The family eventually moved permanently to Alameda, California, and then to Bend in 1972.
Through the years, Canney experienced all the major historical moments of the past century, from the Great Depression to World War II, silent films to color TV, laptops, cellphones and footprints on the moon.
“I’ve seen it all,” Canney said. “I’ve seen depressions and wars. You name it, I’ve seen it.”
Canney struggled with back pain most of her life since a boy jumped off a high dive and onto her back at a pool party when she was 13. She discovered water aerobics when she was in her 30s and started teaching classes at the Bend club in 1978.
She taught the class at least three days a week until March, when the pool closed due to the virus.
Over the past year, Canney has missed the social interactions with her students, who are in their 70s and 80s, just as much as the exercise.
“It’s the thing that changed my life dramatically when I could no longer go to the pool,” Canney said.
“I am such a different person without the water exercises. Now, I’m a lot slower. But I’ll keep going as long as I can.”
About a dozen students from Canney’s class plan to celebrate her birthday Saturday by gathering outside her room at Whispering Winds to sing her songs.
“I will be perfectly delighted to see each and every one of them,” Canney said.
Colette Blum-Meister, who has taken Canney’s class since 2016, helped organize the gathering Saturday outside Canney’s home.
“We just want to be able to express love to her and appreciate who she is,” Blum-Meister said.
Blum-Meister describes Canney as a motivator. Canney’s dedication to water aerobics is likely why she is so vibrant at 105, she said.
“How many people like that are there in the United States or in the world,” Blum-Meister said.
“We are very fortunate to have her here in Bend.”
Canney is in rare company as someone who reached triple digits in age. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010, the United States had 53,364 people over 100.
Canney has outlived her five siblings, her husband and two of her children. She still has a son, daughter, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Canney is grateful for the people in her life. She can’t wait to see them all again in person after the pandemic passes.
She also hopes to return to the pool at the Bend club. Maybe not as a teacher, but as a supportive friend to her students.
“I will be happy if and when the pool gets open,” Canney said. “If I still have my marbles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.