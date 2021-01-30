A 46-year-old woman was arrested for harassing Bend Police officers and eluding them on a chase through the city.
A Bend officer responded at 1:45 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the entrance of Pilot Butte State Park. The officer contacted Buffy Thomasson, who was in a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh said in a written statement.
Thomasson allegedly spit on the officer and refused to step out of her truck. Thomasson drove her vehicle toward the officer in a threatening manner, Burleigh said.
Thomasson then left the scene and was pursued at slow speeds by Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
A Bend officer put down spike strips that caused one of the tires on Thomasson’s truck to deflate.
Officers kept pursuing Thomasson through the downtown area, but stopped when Thomasson turned north on Wall Street.
At 2:30 a.m., another Bend officer found Thomasson’s truck on the Newport Bridge, where it was blocking the road. Officers had to break out the driver side window of Thomasson’s truck and place her in full-body restraints due to her erratic behavior, Burleigh said.
Thomasson was arrested and booked in Deschutes County jail on charges of aggravated harassment, interfering with police, reckless driving, menacing, assault of an officer and eluding police.
