Guiding growth in Bend, which includes tackling traffic issues, was part of the discussion at Envision Bend's community summit at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday. Here, traffic backs up at the roundabout at SW Bond Street and SW Reed Market Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Guiding growth in Bend, and meeting the community’s basic needs for housing, food security and access to health care dominated discussion at Envision Bend’s community summit at Central Oregon Community College.
Envision Bend, a nonprofit dedicated to tapping into the community to guide planning for Bend’s future, held the summit Tuesday so members of the community could provide feedback, ask questions and suggest strategies on how to tackle different goals and issues in the city. Summit participants were asked to vote, through an app on their smartphones, on the issues that concerned them. The majority of the roughly 300 people in the room were interested in finding ways to guide Bend’s rapid growth.
Development, transportation, housing, parks and agricultural resources were among the growth issues that summit participants wanted the community to address. The second most important issue was building an economy for everyone, participants decided.
That category included a range of issues, and participants said they want to see attention given to economic development for small businesses, innovation, technology, tourism, access to child care and income inequality, among others.
When the summit started at Wille Hall, Envision Bend board Chair David White and Kelly Cannon-Miller, board member and executive director of the Deschutes County Historical Society, presented the organization’s community vision. It was based on more than 12 months of work and over 2,000 community survey responses. The last time a long-range vision was developed for greater Bend was in 2005 and 2006, White said.
“Over the past year we have conducted tremendous amounts of research and sought out a wide range of community input to envision the future of greater Bend for the next 10 to 20 years,” White said. “The goal is to create a long-range vision that helps us plan and shape our community by addressing our unique challenges and opportunities. The result is going to be a better place for all of us to live, work, study and play.”
One of the objectives of the event was to begin forming vision action groups of 12 to 15 people who will come together around certain themes and develop strategies. The hope is to have a 5-year action plan to achieve the community’s vision for the future.
After the presentation, participants were asked to write their own ideas down on sticky notes and post them on boards around the room.
Michelle Poirot, a running coach who lives in Tumalo, said one of the main things she’d hope to see in Bend is more effort in fostering community.
“If we don’t even know our neighbors, then how are we a community then?” Poirot said.
She hopes to see something like citywide, neighborhood-based walking and running groups to get people outside and doing things together. Poirot also hopes affordable housing in Bend will have access to green spaces.
“If we are building more affordable housing, can we make sure they still have access to green spaces, sidewalks and trails? Because for folks who are lower income, they desperately need more green than I do,” Poirot said.
Lindsey Hardy of Redmond is the waste and energy programs director at the Environmental Center, and she hopes to see effort made to create a more environmentally sustainable future in Bend.
“I would love to see more investment and collaboration around creating community resiliency and energy plans so we can create a community that produces the energy that it needs in the face of natural disasters and volatile energy markets,” Hardy said.
Andrei Ilyin and his wife, Arina Ilyin, said some of their ideas for Bend include expanded opportunities for small businesses, more access to child care and children’s activities, and water conservation.
Public transportation was also on their minds. Originally from Europe, the couple noticed a stark difference with the public transportation in Bend.
“I see why people don’t use it (public transportation) here,” Andrei Ilyin said. “Because if it is not a straight route when you have a connection, it takes so much time. It goes every hour and it doesn’t make sense. When I drive through town, I see these huge buses, and there are two people in there. It could be smaller shuttle buses but going more frequently to make it more convenient for the people.”
Ruth Williamson of Bend said what she is paying attention to lately is the unhoused community. She said embracing the city’s most vulnerable residents will bring overall benefits to everyone.
“Not only are we short of beds, but we are short of a coordinated response,” Williamson said. “There are some key moves that as a city we can support that could catalyze a response to people who have been pushed to the margins. And we have an opportunity with the development of the new city center, the central district, to include a hub for homeless services that addresses transitional housing as well as the needs of the whole person.”
