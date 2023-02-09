Envision

Guiding growth in Bend, which includes tackling traffic issues, was part of the discussion at Envision Bend's community summit at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday. Here, traffic backs up at the roundabout at SW Bond Street and SW Reed Market Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Guiding growth in Bend, and meeting the community’s basic needs for housing, food security and access to health care dominated discussion at Envision Bend’s community summit at Central Oregon Community College.

Envision Bend, a nonprofit dedicated to tapping into the community to guide planning for Bend’s future, held the summit Tuesday so members of the community could provide feedback, ask questions and suggest strategies on how to tackle different goals and issues in the city. Summit participants were asked to vote, through an app on their smartphones, on the issues that concerned them. The majority of the roughly 300 people in the room were interested in finding ways to guide Bend’s rapid growth.

