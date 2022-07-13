The Bend Vision Project released its online survey to the public to collect input from the community, and announced listening sessions, workshops and other events this summer during a press conference at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday.
The Bend Vision Project, launched in April by Envision Bend, a community organization, will collect input from a diverse and inclusive swath of the community in an effort to understand the city’s values, and what people believe are its biggest challenges, and solutions, said Laura Fritz, Envision Bend’s executive director.
“Over the next few months the Bend Vision Project anticipates engaging thousands of community members to learn what they value about the greater Bend area, what they see as the biggest challenges facing our community, and what ideas they have that might improve people’s lives,” Fritz said.
In addition to the survey, Envision Bend will gather community input from workshops with business, social service, health care, environmental, neighborhood groups and other communities of interest, Fritz said.
In the fall, Fritz said the project will research the ideas posed by the community and come up with strategies and actions toward solving the issues identified by the public. The project is expected to be complete in the first half of 2023, Fritz said.
“The end product is a new community vision and a five-year action plan, featuring a statement of our community’s desired future, and a series of projects and programs designed to help the community reach that vision,” Fritz added.
Jon Stark, the CEO of Economic Development for Central Oregon, said his work revolves largely around developing industry in Bend.
Part of the process, he said, is ensuring there is an adequate and capable workforce and making Bend a more desirable and navigable place for new businesses by improving infrastructure, increasing real estate stock and bringing more policy friendly development codes online. Marketing Bend’s brand and image to attract businesses is also important, he said.
“It’s that environmental sort of value that we have here, both the social aspects of the things that we have in our environment and the physical environment that we have,” Stark said. “So, how do we preserve the things that have made Bend great today so that we can continue to market to bring businesses here?”
Stark said his organization’s number one incentive is to rehabilitate and redesign the area’s property tax exemption program, or enterprise zone, in order to be more competitive. Part of making Bend an attractive place for businesses to invest is increasing Bend’s workforce by providing more services, such as day care and affordable housing options, he said.
Gwenn Wysling, the executive director of Bethlehem Inn, a homeless shelter in Bend, said addressing homelessness is a big part of making the city more livable, not only for those who are in crisis and struggling, but for everyone.
“It is one of the challenges that we face in having so many people want to come here and that challenge is the affordability of housing, the ability for the economic viability in jobs, living wage jobs, to help people in reaching their desire for livability,” Wysling said.
Anna Higgins, assistant superintendent of the High Desert Education Service District, said for her, the main things Bend needs to succeed are safety and affordability regardless of identity, race, gender, language or sexual orientation.
“A place to belong and a place that is affordable to live so we can fuel this functioning thriving collaboration of an economy and a community that we have,” Higgins said. “For us to be a viable, innovative, functional system, as public education in Central Oregon we need to have staff who are not only skilled, passionate and creative, but can afford to live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.