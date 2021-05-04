A roughly 250,000-square-foot development overlooking the Deschutes River near Farewell Bend Park will include condos, retail, restaurants and hotel lodging, according to planning documents filed with the city of Bend.
The project, which would be called “Bend Village,” proposes building seven buildings on roughly 7 acres of land off the corner of SW Century Drive and Colorado Avenue, according to city documents. The complex also runs along Mount Bachelor Drive, with some frontage along Reed Market Road near the Bill Healy Bridge. It would be near the Pine Ridge Inn.
The buildings would range roughly between 50- and 60 -feet tall, according to city documents. The zone the village is proposed to be built in allows for buildings to be 65 feet tall with no special exceptions or variances.
The company behind the project is Heritage Hospitality Group, which is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Hiren “Chico” Patel, the CEO and founder of the hospitality group, did not answer questions over text about what the vision for the project is or when he expected the project to be completed.
A statement from the company’s general email account said: “At this time we will be deferring all interview requests until we are breaking ground and have gone through the city’s due diligence process.”
The city approved the application in the fall, and building permits and other permits are under review.
Some neighbors are concerned about the project. A handful of residents, as well as the Southern Crossing and Century West neighborhood associations, wrote to the city last spring to express concerns about increased traffic, access to Colorado Avenue , safety of crossing the Haul Road Trail, parking, classifying the proposed private street as a “street” rather than a parking lot, noise and height, according to city documents.
Scott Neil, the executive director of the senior living center Touchmark, said in an interview Monday he was personally concerned about the additional traffic the complex would create.
The Bend Village would be across the street from Touchmark along Reed Market Road, which already sees heavy traffic, Neil said.
“We are supportive of development, but we want it to be good and thoughtful development,” Neil said.
Doug Meyer, a board member of the Century West Neighborhood Association, first came to know about the project after seeing a small sign posted on the property while driving by on Colorado Avenue.
At first he didn’t think much of it, Meyer said. Then he saw the planning documents in a neighborhood meeting held by the developer.
“I thought: ‘Wait a minute, this thing’s huge,’” Meyer said.
Meyer is concerned about traffic congestion worsening on roads that are already often bottlenecked because of traffic to Mt. Bachelor ski area, and worries the project will dramatically change the skyline on the ridge above the Deschutes River.
“All you’re going to see paddling up the river are these massive buildings,” he said.
But most of all, he takes issue with the fact that the city didn’t do more to let more people know about the project. A notice only went out to property owners within 250 feet of the project, according to city documents.
“It will affect the whole city,” he said.
