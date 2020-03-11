When Ted Lister, a Navy veteran and Bend resident since 1965, told the Bend-La Pine School Board about the late Robert “Bob” Maxwell, he called his friend a hero.
Lister and about 25 other military veterans had come to the board meeting Tuesday night in the hopes they could convince officials to name Bend’s newest high school after Maxwell, a Medal of Honor recipient who died in May 2019.
He said students at the new high school needed a hero to look up to, and Maxwell — who dove on a grenade during World War II to save the lives of his fellow soldiers — would fit that role.
“Many of us feel that Bob has all of the attributes of a real hero, (and) that the children today are lacking heroes,” Lister said. “By naming that school for Bob, you’re giving them something that they will learn about, and they’ll carry his name and history as a yardstick.”
But the school board instead unanimously chose to name the school Caldera High School.
Emotions ran high among both the veterans advocates and school board members during the meeting. The former group emphasized Maxwell’s legacy in Central Oregon education, as he taught automotive mechanics at Bend High School and Central Oregon Community College.
“His life was about education,” Linda Maxwell, Robert Maxwell’s daughter, told the school board. “He would impart wisdom to our children. He spoke of honor and integrity and what those words meant.”
School board members said they respected Maxwell but wanted to abide by the school naming process, which states that schools cannot be named after a person until that person has been dead for at least five years.
“We are all indebted to our service members, and I do not take that gratitude lightly,” said school board co-chair Carrie Douglass, who was not at the meeting in person but participated via conference call. “Policies exist for a reason, and it’s important to uphold them to provide consistency and clear direction. If policies aren’t followed, our government can fall apart.”
Some board members said they were upset at letters and phone calls to the school district, some of which allegedly said the board didn’t care about local veterans.
“What I have not appreciated in this process are the emails and phone calls that implied that myself or that our board do not respect or value our veterans, simply because Maxwell’s name was not on the list of names to be considered,” said board co-chair Julie Craig. “Truly, nothing could be further than the truth.”
Many board members said they had close connections to veterans. Board member Melissa Barnes Dholakia, who was audibly holding back tears, said the first song she learned was the Marine Corps hymn and that her father and grandfather served in the armed forces.
Chris Boyd, the principal of the new high school, announced the three name finalists at the school board’s Feb. 11 meeting: Caldera High School, Woodlands High School and Vista High School.
Board member Amy Tatom admitted Tuesday she didn’t love any of those three options. But Tatom said she still wanted to follow the school naming protocol.
“I hope you know this decision was not taken lightly, and it was definitely not something that was meant to disrespect,” Tatom said.
Many board members said they liked the idea of naming a building after Maxwell at Bend High School.
Caldera bridges the gap between southeast Bend and the Sunriver area, where eighth grade students will get to choose between attending the new school and La Pine High School, Boyd said at the February meeting. The Newberry Caldera is right next to Sunriver.
Boyd said in February that these choices were intended to be inclusive and reflective of the potentially diverse student body and the southeast Bend community.
Respondents in a Bend-La Pine online survey last fall, however, overwhelmingly favored naming the new high school after Maxwell.
Maxwell died of natural causes at age 98. He received the Medal of Honor in 1945 for risking his life to save fellow American soldiers in France during World War II. After returning to the United States, he eventually settled in Central Oregon, where he taught auto repair and service at Bend High School and Central Oregon College.
J.W. Terry, a 32-year Navy veteran and executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, told the school board that Maxwell was a hero and that the board had disappointed him in not including the Medal of Honor recipient as a finalist for the school name.
“I’m asking you all to do the right thing, and name the school after Bob Maxwell,” Lister said. “This is a no-brainer.”
Dick Tobiason, a former Army pilot who was in two combat tours in Vietnam, said after the board meeting that the school board ignored the will of the people by not naming the school after Maxwell.
“We got pretty animated last night, because we were so frustrated,” Tobiason said Wednesday morning. “You ask for public input, and then you ignore it.”
The new high school is under construction at the intersection of Knott Road and SE 15th Street in southeast Bend. It is expected to welcome students in the fall of 2021.
