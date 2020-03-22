Deschutes County 911 received a call from an Uber driver late Friday evening reporting she had just been attacked in her vehicle by a passenger she was transporting. Several Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Gateway Loop and Skyline Ranch Road, where the victim was waiting on scene, according to a press release.
Deputies learned the driver was transporting an intoxicated male, later identified as Mark Mastalir, 52, of Bend, to a residence on Skyline Ranch Road. The driver was not provided his specific address on Skyline Ranch Road, only a general area in which to transport Mastalir. She was told he could lead her to the correct address when they were close.
While en route, Mastalir attacked the driver by pulling her hair and grabbing her right arm, causing her vehicle to swerve dangerously into oncoming traffic and onto the shoulder of the road. Mastalir continued attacking the female driver after the vehicle had stopped, the report said.
As the assault transitioned to outside the vehicle Mastalir began to slam the driver’s head off of the asphalt roadway.
The driver successfully fought Mastalir off inside and outside of her vehicle with the use of pepper spray, a handheld stun gun, and a collapsible baton. She was treated on scene by medics from Bend Fire and was later transported to St. Charles Medical Center by POV.
Deputies quickly located Mastalir near the scene, and took him into custody. Mastalir suffered severe lacerations to his head, and was treated by medics on scene before being transported to St. Charles Medical Center for additional care. After his release from the hospital, deputies booked Mastalir into the Deschutes County Adult Jail on the charges of kidnap 2nd degree, assault 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing, reckless endangering, criminal mischief 1st degree and resisting arrest.
