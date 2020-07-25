Race and socioeconomic status will need to be considered when Bend is prioritizing projects if a draft of the city’s transportation system plan is approved.
On Monday, the planning commission will review a draft of the plan, which outlines what kind of transportation projects and policies should happen over the next 20 years to accommodate Bend’s population growth.
For the first time, the committee charged with helping make this plan is recommending the Bend City Council fund a data collection program to identify where historically underserved populations — like low income families and people of color — live and evaluate what those neighborhoods need, said Karen Swirsky, a senior planner with the city.
That information would then inform how transportation projects and programs are prioritized throughout the city.
“Say we have a certain amount of money we want to spend on sidewalk infill,” Swirsky said, offering an example. “How do we figure out where we get the most benefit for those dollars?”
Having an equity requirement in transportation planning is not new, Swirsky said. In Portland the city collects data about what language is predominantly spoken in homes so notices about development can be printed in the language that makes the most sense for the neighborhood.
“The more you know, the better decisions you can make,” she said.
In Bend, the equity requirement came out of a shared feeling from members on the Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee that it was important for the city to think more about how transportation serves everyone in the community, said Mike Riley, a co-chair of the committee.
For Riley, putting an emphasis on equity in the transportation plan means having a more robust walking and biking system, as well as safe roads in all parts of the community.
“Are we distributing (transportation) projects and those resources equitably in the community?” Riley said. “You already hear: You do all the cool stuff in west Bend and not in east Bend...I think there is truth to that.”
There are several questions regarding equity in Bend’s transportation system, Riley said. Is the city investing in low income communities? What are the streets like and bike lanes like in communities of color? Do those areas have safety issues are not?
But the answers to those questions aren’t clear, because there never has been a formal attempt to collect the information, Riley said.
“I think it will help the whole community understand how we are distributing resources across the city,” Riley said.
The program would also require the city to analyze the impacts of transportation projects and programs on areas with greater proportions of low-income, minority, or elderly populations. While Riley is unaware of this happening in Bend, across the country there have been examples of major highway projects going through lower income communities because it is politically easier, Riley said.
As the City Council continues discussions about how the city can be inclusive, making transportation more equitable for more people is a good place to start, Riley said.
“We should be getting started on the real things we are doing today,” he said.
The planning commission will review this draft plan at 5:30 p.m on Monday. The commission will then vote on the plan, and that recommendation will be passed on to the city council.
