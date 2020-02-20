The city of Bend will test using metered signals in March at the roundabout connecting Reed Market Road, Bond Street and Brookswood Boulevard.
From March 2-6, the metered signals will be used to hold back vehicles approaching the roundabout in an effort to improve the flow of traffic on another leg of the roundabout where vehicles back up. The city hopes the signals also reduce travelers cutting through nearby neighborhoods.
The Reed Market/Bond roundabout is regularly congested, with traffic backing up sometimes all the way to the Bill Healy Bridge to the west. During peak traffic, more than 1,110 vehicles use the roundabout each hour, according to the most recent city data from June.
If the test shows the metered signals reduce delays, they will be permanently installed at the roundabout, said Deedee Fraley, city of Bend project engineer.
The system will be similar to the traffic signals travelers see when using on-ramps to enter a freeway, Fraley said.
“We are just trying to create those gaps for vehicles to be able to merge onto the roundabout better,” Fraley said.
Signals will be set up at all four access points and be 100 feet back from the roundabout, Fraley said. Vehicles will still have to merge onto the roundabout once they move through the signal.
Cyclists using the roadway will have to stop at the signals when the light is red. Cyclists and pedestrians on the sidewalk will not be affected by the signals.
Bend Fire & Rescue officials said the metered signals are expected to significantly improve response times and increase safety in the roundabout.
In an emergency, the signals can stop all traffic and allow emergency vehicles to quickly move through the roundabout, according to the fire department.
Metering traffic is a cost-effective approach to addressing delays at an intersection that is nearing capacity, according to city officials.
It is less expensive than widening the road and has been successful in other cities, officials said.
