Alpenglow is home to a covered pavilion facing a large open space and is destined to become a favorite picnic spot.
The city of Bend will host State of the City, a family friendly gathering Sept. 8 at Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend.
The event, which takes place from 4-7 p.m., will feature live music, activities, lawn games and police, fire and street vehicles, a press release from the city said.
Mayor Melanie Kebler will briefly speak on the goals and priorities of the city at 5:30 p.m., the release said.
Attendees can also learn about the city's departments, programs and services and how Bend's government is working to address growth.
541-633-2160
akaminski@bendbulletin.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.