Alpenglow Park 05102022-02.jpg

Alpenglow is home to a covered pavilion facing a large open space and is destined to become a favorite picnic spot.

 Submitted photo

The city of Bend will host State of the City, a family friendly gathering Sept. 8 at Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend.

The event, which takes place from 4-7 p.m., will feature live music, activities, lawn games and police, fire and street vehicles, a press release from the city said.

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.