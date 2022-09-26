Homeless camping
Tents line a section of Hunnell Road on Friday on the north side of Bend. The city of Bend has released a draft code related to the homeless camping on city property. 

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file

The city of Bend will host informal discussions Tuesday and Thursday to gather more public input on a proposed camping code that intends to change the way people who are unhoused can camp in city limits. 

Nonprofits, business owners and people with experiences being homeless are among those invited by the city to attend roundtable discussions.

