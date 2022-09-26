The city of Bend will host informal discussions Tuesday and Thursday to gather more public input on a proposed camping code that intends to change the way people who are unhoused can camp in city limits.
Nonprofits, business owners and people with experiences being homeless are among those invited by the city to attend roundtable discussions.
A roundtable public meeting is new to the city of Bend. It is "intended to create a space for community discussion between community members and the Bend City Council in a less formal setting," a news release from the city said.
The discussions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday in the Barnes & Sawyer room at the Deschutes County Administration Building, 1300 NW Wall St. The public is encouraged to attend the events via livestream due to space limitations, the release said.
Tuesday's meeting will host members from city council advisory bodies such as the Human Rights and Equity Commission, the Affordable Housing Advisory Council and the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, among others.
Thursday's meeting will include people who are currently experiencing homelessness or have in the past, outreach and service providers, community and business groups and elected officials. The Homeless Leadership Coalition, the Bend Park & Recreation District and the Bend Chamber of Commerce are among those invited.
The two meetings are only meant for discussion and debate, not formal decisions or action.
