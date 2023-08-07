The Bend Affordable Housing Advisory Committee invites community members to share their experiences with housing instability and high rents at a public meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall.
The meeting will be an opportunity for the community to share and offer ideas that could ease “rent burden” in Bend and address housing stability.
Rent burden is determined by looking at the percentage of one’s income spent on housing costs.
Those who pay more than 30% of their incomes on housing are considered rent burdened. If they pay more than 50%, they are considered severely rent burdened. Paying too much for housing may lead to financial insecurity, since households often forego other necessary expenses to maintain housing.
The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4006 in 2018, which mandated cities conduct a public meeting and discuss rent burden causes and potential solutions when 25% or more households of cities with populations greater than 10,000 experience severe rent burden.
In a press release from the advisory committee, an American Community Survey estimates 25.5% of Bend’s renters were severely rent burdened and had a very difficult time paying for their housing each month between 2017-2021, putting Bend past the 25% benchmark mandated in HB 4006.
The release stated community members are welcome to submit written comments regarding experiences or ideas on or before Aug. 9 to the Housing Department, at P.O. Box 431, Bend, OR 97709, or housing@bendoregon.gov.
This public meeting will be held in City Hall council chambers at 710 NW Wall St., and viewers can attend virtually using passcode 852721. Call into the meeting (toll charges may apply) at 888-788-0099 or 253-215-8782 and enter the Webinar ID of 890 5701 7264 ##.
Community members can also watch the meeting live or later via YouTube.
